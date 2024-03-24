Update on Deshaun Watson following first post-surgery throwing session
David Njoku is all-in on Deshaun Watson
By Randy Gurzi
Deshaun Watson is working his way back from shoulder surgery and recently started to throw the ball again. His first session was held in Los Angeles and a prominent member of the Cleveland Browns made the trip to help Watson get back on track.
Fresh off his best season as a pro, David Njoku was there with the Cleveland quarterback, and reports indicate that things went well. Watson is progressing well and there's no reason for concern as the 2024 campaign inches closer.
After the two worked out together, they appeared on the Lockerverse podcast together and Njoku quickly discussed the toughness Watson has shown thus far with the Browns. Njoku took exception to those who thought Watson was soft, saying he played through a fractured shoulder and a high ankle sprain yet "still beat the juggernaut Ravens."
Njoku said the high ankle sprain is bad enough to play through but that was in addition to a broken bone in the shoulder. Despite both injuries, Watson was 14-of-14 for 134 yards with a touchdown in the comeback win over the Ravens. He then had to go to the IR due to the shoulder injury and the Browns turned to Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Joe Flacco.
Browns were rolling with Deshaun Watson in 2023
Lost in all the discussion surrounding Joe Flacco is just how well the Browns were playing with Watson. Flacco led the franchise to a 4-1 stretch and clinched a playoff berth. He's been praised for this and some fans called for him to take over in 2024.
However, his record is identical to what Cleveland had with Watson. Overall, they were 5-1 with him under center but Watson hardly played in one of the wins. That means they were 4-1 in games he started and finished, including the win over the eventual No. 1 seed.
Despite their success, Watson is viewed as someone who is holding the team back. Count Njoku among those who think this is a foolish take. He expects Watson to bounce back and prove the doubters wrong.