Cleveland Browns: Deshaun Watson injures ankle against Baltimore
The Cleveland Browns are trailing in Week 10 and Deshaun Watson had to exit with an apparent ankle injury
By Randy Gurzi
Deshaun Watson had another unforgettable start against an AFC North opponent. In Week 2, he threw a pick-six on his first pass against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now facing the Baltimore Ravens in Week 10, he threw another interception which was returned for a touchdown, giving the Cleveland Browns a 7-0 deficit to overcome.
Watson and the Browns offense then had to punt on their next series which made it a 14-0 hole. He does deserve some credit, however, as he led them to a 6-0 second quarter meaning they headed to the half with the score 17-9. Now, the question is whether or not they will have Watson at all in the second half.
Cleveland got the ball back thanks to Mike Ford picking off a Lamar Jackson pass — which came just one play after he lit him up near the sideline. Watson was unable to get the ball downfield and had his ankle rolled up following an incompletion on third down. He got up gingerly and after originally bringing out Dustin Hopkins for a 61-yard field goal attempt, the offense went back on the field without Watson.
Instead, it was P.J. Walker who threw a Hail Mary to close out the half. The pass was short of the end zone and wound up falling innocently to the turf. Now, Cleveland will come out of the half but it appears Watson will not join them. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com says Walker is warming up and Watson is not out there.
Watson did miss all but a couple of passes during a four-game stretch and finally returned in Week 9. He led them to a win over the Arizona Cardinals but once again, the Browns appear to be without Watson. Update: Watson has returned to the sideline and is warming up.