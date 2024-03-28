4 Cleveland Browns who won't make the 53-man roster in 2024
Making the Browns roster in 2024 won't be easy
By Randy Gurzi
2. Pierre Strong, Jr., RB
In need of depth at running back entering the 2023 season, the Browns sent backup offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley, Jr. to the New England Patriots in exchange for Pierre Strong, Jr. The second-year player from South Dakota State entered the year with just 10 carries under his belt for 100 yards with a touchdown. He was able to add to his resume with the Browns, who had him active in all 17 games.
Primarily serving as a change of pace back behind Jerome Ford and Kareem Hunt, Strong had 63 rushing attempts for 291 yards with a touchdown. He added 47 yards on five receptions, with 41 coming on one play.
In addition to his role in the base offense, Strong was the primary kick returner for Cleveland in 2023. He ended up with just eight returns — the Browns had just 11 as a team — for 200 yards. He also returned kicks for the Patriots and now has 315 yards with an average return of 24.2 per attempt.
Looking ahead to 2024, Strong's spot on the team is in jeopardy. Cleveland added D'Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines in free agency, giving them two capable backs along with the expected return of Nick Chubb. Hines is the one who threatens Strong the most especially since he's a skilled returner.
It wouldn't be a surprise to see Hines push Strong out the door this season.