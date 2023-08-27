Browns add running back depth with Pierre Strong, Jr.
Pierre Strong, Jr. was a 4th round pick in 2022 and a star at South Dakota State. Does his addition answer the Cleveland Browns RB questions?
By Randy Gurzi
Nick Chubb is the unquestioned bell cow for the Cleveland Browns but behind him, nothing was set in stone.
The Browns wanted Jerome Ford to take hold of the No. 2 running back spot but he was unfortunately lost in training camp to a hamstring injury. There's no word when he will be back but his absence afforded both Demetric Felton and John Kelly, Jr. more opportunities to seize the RB3 spot.
While each had their moments, the front office remained unconvinced and wound up making a move following their preseason finale against the Chiefs. It was announced early Sunday that Cleveland added Pierre Strong, Jr. from the New England Patriots in exchange for offensive tackle Tyrone Wheatley, Jr.
Strong was taken a round ahead of Jerome Ford in the 2022 NFL Draft but like Ford, he didn't see much action as a rookie.
A product of South Dakota State, the 5-foot-11, 205-pound Strong did, however, make the most of his opportunities. He wound up averaging 10 yards per attempt and had 100 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. He added another 42 yards in seven receptions, catching every pass thrown his way.
Strong was unlikely to make the team in New England following the signing of Ezekiel Elliott. He will back up Rhamondre Stevenson and they also have Ty Montgomery, an excellent third-down back.
Wheatley, the son of former Giants and Raiders running back Tyrone Wheatley, has flashed talent as a backup offensive tackle but the team apparently felt comfortable with Dawand Jones and James Hudson at the position.