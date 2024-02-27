4 defensive prospects Browns need to monitor at 2024 NFL Scouting Combine
Which defensive prospects should the Cleveland Browns focus on during the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine?
By Randy Gurzi
2. Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington
For as long as Myles Garrett has been on the Cleveland Browns, there seems to be one constant — they simply can't get anybody to play across from him long-term. Year after year, the Browns are going out and either adding somebody in free agency or via trade to play across from Garrett. This past season, it was Za'Darius Smith, who recorded 5.5 sacks but could be leaving in free agency.
If Smith does end up signing elsewhere, the Browns can turn to Ogbo Okoronkwo, or Alex Wright, who both did well when given opportunities in 2024. Depth could become an issue if one of them were to start. They do have 2023 fourth-round pick Isaiah McGuire but he was only used sparingly as a rookie.
Even if they won't tell us, Cleveland's coaching staff knows whether or not they're comfortable with these younger players taking on a larger role. If they're not, then they may want to use their Round 2 pick on a defense end. Bralen Trice out of Washington is someone to watch if that's the case.
The 6-foot-4, 260 pound Trice could be the long-term starter across from Garrett and would give the Browns another stellar pass rusher. Trice needs to improve against the run but he has the frame to take on the ball carrier and could improve with solid coaching. What matters most is the fact that he has the tools to succeed and a non-stop motor.