Could Bralen Trice be the Browns top target in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Our own Casey Kinnamon and Dave Bacon discussed Bralen Trice as an option for the Cleveland Browns in the 2024 NFL Draft?
By Randy Gurzi
For the next several months, every football fan will be talking about the 2024 NFL Draft. Even without a pick in Round 1, that's going to be the case for the Cleveland Browns as well. Following an 11-6 campaign, the Browns feel as if they're close to being able to make a run and a solid draft could be what pushes them over the top.
While they have the majority of their key pieces locked up, Cleveland could stand to improve their depth at several spots. The most glaring need seems to be at wide receiver and defensive tackle could be right there as well, especially with Maurice Hurst, Jordan Elliott, and Shelby Harris all entering free agency.
Even with those needs standing out, DPD's Casey Kinnamon believes they could target a pass-rusher at Pick No. 54 with Bralen Trice being worthy of the selection.
Could the Browns add Bralen Trice in Round 2?
Kinnamon was on Sports 4 CLE recently and he and Dave Bacon broke down a few picks in his latest mock draft. First up was Trice, who Kinnamon called a "perfect fit" in their defense. He cited his 70 pressures in 2023 while saying he plays with a high motor and has tremendous closing speed.
Most importantly, the addition of Trice would end the constant one-year rental deals they have been making with veteran players. Cleveland had Jadeveon Clowney signed for one year in 2021 and then kept him for 2022 after agreeing to another one-year contract. This past season, it was Za'Darius Smith who played across from Myles Garrett but he now enters free agency after just one year.
Browns can still fill other needs even with an EDGE in Round 2
The two looked at the next couple of selections for the Browns as well, which proved they can still address their primary needs even with the selection of Trice at 54. Bacon read an exerpt from Kinnamon's article which discussed Johnny Wilson as the pick in Round 3. At No. 85 overall, the Browns add what Kinnamon calls a "power slot."
Wilson, who is listed at 6-foot-6 and 237 pounds could slide due to his size. Some teams will believe he's too big to play wideout which could be a huge win for the Browns. Wilson could turn into a major weapon for Deshaun Watson and this offense — especially in the red zone — if he's the selection.
From there, Bacon asked about DeWayne Carter, who was mocked at pick No. 135. Kinnamon said the 308-pounder was moved to the edge at the Senior Bowl which isn't where he should play. Carter is a 3-tech who can stop the run and will win fans over — as well as Jim Schwartz — with his energy.