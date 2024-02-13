Cleveland Browns post Super Bowl mock draft adds explosive EDGE
With all 32 teams now officially in offseason mode, we take a look at the next marquee event on the NFL calendar; the 2024 NFL draft. How will Andrew Berry and the Cleveland Browns attempt to improve their roster?
It is officially the offseason for all 32 NFL franchises, including the Cleveland Browns. Up next is draft season. How will Andrew Berry approach the upcoming 2024 NFL draft?
Heading into the 2024 draft cycle with a solid roster, the Browns need to bolster a few position rooms while at the same time finding some cost-effective depth at marquee positions. For this particular mock draft exercise, we used Pro Football Network’s mock draft simulator and ignored trade possibilities. Let the mock begin.
Cleveland Browns post Super Bowl mock draft
Selection No. 54: Bralen Trice (Edge, University of Washington)
The Browns certainly have a type when it comes to their defensive ends. Listed at 6-foot-5 and 274 pounds, Washington’s Bralen Tice would be a perfect fit in Cleveland’s edge rusher room. While edge is not a pressing need for the Browns, a prospect of Trice’s caliber is just too promising to pass up on.
The addition of Trice to already promising young edge room, could lessen the need for the Browns to continue renting expensive defensive ends to pair up with Myles Garrett. With the emergence of Alex Wright and the rotational pass rushing ability of Ogbo Okoronkwo, adding Trice to this positional group solidifies the room as Cleveland’s biggest strength. Also, giving Jim Schwartz another chess piece to make opposing quarterbacks uneasy should never be viewed as a bad thing.
Selection No. 85: Johnny Wilson (WR, Florida State)
One positional room that needs an influx of talent and different body types is the wide receiver room. With the 85th pick, the Browns address both needs by selecting Johnny Wilson. The Florida State prospect measured in at just over 6-foot-6 and 237 pounds at the Senior Bowl earlier this month. For a team stockpiling weapons in the passing game for Deshaun Watson, selecting Wilson could go a long way.
Because of his size, projections for Wilson all are over the map, with many believing he will wind up as a tight end. However, his tape at Florida State, along with his performance at the Senior Bowl, tell a different tale. Wilson could thrive in the NFL as a power slot, but also possesses the required skill set to play the X role as well. Bottom line, selecting Wilson gives the Browns a unique weapon that can create mismatches and alter the way defenses are forced to approach Cleveland receiving corps.