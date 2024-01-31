5 Senior Bowl wide receivers that should be on the Browns radar
The NFL Draft cycle has officially begun with the start of the Reese's Senior Bowl. Here are 5 receivers the Cleveland Browns should have their eye on in Mobile.
We have officially entered the 2023 NFL draft cycle. All eligible prospects have declared and now it is time for the fun stuff. The Reese’s Senior Bowl practices kick off this Tuesday and there are plenty of prospects that are taking part that should be on the Cleveland Browns radar.
One thing that should be high on the Browns offseason wish list is a wide receiver. While Amari Cooper held down his spot as the team's bonafide No. 1 receiver, the Browns need another dynamic weapon in the receiver room. Last week, Deshaun Watson made his push for the Browns to sign Tee Higgins.
While acquiring the services of Higgins may be easier said than done, the need for another weapon for Watson is evident. The easiest place for the Browns to add talent to their wide receiver room will be the NFL draft. Luckily for Cleveland, this upcoming draft is chock-full of playmaking candidates at the position. Cleveland does have a competitive advantage in gathering intel on some of the receivers in Mobile, as Browns assistant Callie Brownson will serve as the wide receiver coach for the National team.
Five Senior Bowl receivers that should be on the Browns’ radar
WR No. 5: Johnny Wilson, Florida State University
Florida State’s Johnny Wilson will be the hardest wide receiver to miss at the Senior Bowl. Standing a reported 6-foot-7 and weighing in at 237 pounds, Wilson will be the guy towering over everyone in the American wide receiver group. But don't let that size fool you, Wilson isn't just some big-bodied receiver destined to be a tight end at the next level.
Wilson displays several qualities that NFL teams will covet. Obviously, it starts with his frame, but it's what he does with that frame that will lead to Wilson not escaping day two of the NFL draft. Wilson is excellent at catching the ball outside of his frame and excels when the play breaks down by coming back to the quarterback and shielding defenders at the catch point.
Despite his lanky frame, Wilson doesn't shy away from contact over the middle of the field. Combine his size with his straight-line speed and ball-tracking ability and it is easy to see why he was invited to the Senior Bowl. Wilson can potentially make himself a ton of money in Mobile if he can demonstrate the ability to consistently beat press man coverage and create separation.