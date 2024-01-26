NFL Mock Draft Roundup: Who are the Browns taking?
Discover who the Cleveland Browns might target in the 2024 NFL Draft with these five mock drafts, all predicting a wide receiver as their first selection.
By Randy Gurzi
Football truly is a year-round event. Those of us who love the game and enjoy the roster-building aspect can stay plugged in even when the regular season is over. As fun as it can be to watch your favorite team take the field, it can be nearly as exciting to try and predict what they will do to shore up any roster holes. For the Cleveland Browns, they're fortunate in that they don't have too many holes heading into the 2024 season.
They will have to try and figure out who to retain on their defensive line and several linebackers are free agents as well. Still, the majority of the key positions are set. Having said that, there seems to be a consensus when it comes to what position they should target in the 2024 NFL Draft.
We've compiled five different mock drafts and in all five of them, the Browns first selection — which comes in Round 2 — happened to be a wide receiver. The two who were mocked to them more than once were Xavier Worthy from Texas and Brenden Rice out of USC. The third wideout was Xavier Leggette from South Carolina, who is a very intriguing prospect. Let's dive into each one of these mocks and see where each analyst went with their top two picks.
PFF, Trevor Sikkema
Round 2: Xavier Worthy, WR, Texas
Round 3: Braden Fiske, DT, Florida State
Sikkema says Worthy is ideal for Cleveland's offense due to his "difference-making" speed. He would be the No. 2 option across from Amari Cooper but also wouldn't take snaps away from Elijah Moore as the slot wide receiver. Worthy is slight in frame at just 160 pounds but he's going to turn heads with his 40 time.
As for Braden Fiske, this is a very good selection for Cleveland. He could help fill a need at the 3-tech, especially if they can't retain Maurice Hurst or Shelby Harris. Fiske is also versatile enough to play on the edge in certain packages. More options for defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz is never a bad thing.