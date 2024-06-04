4 Dream Scenarios for Cleveland Browns in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
Recently, we dove into four nightmare scenarios for the Cleveland Browns in 2024. They’re coming off an 11-win campaign and have high expectations with several stars returning from injury.
While the four nightmare scenarios could pour cold water on those hopes, these four dream scenarios could lead to a better campaign than expected.
4. OL stays healthy
The offensive line was one of the many areas where the Browns were negatively impacted by injuries in 2023. Once they took the field in the Wild Card game, they were on their fifth and sixth options at offensive tackle, which helps explain Joe Flacco’s struggles in that loss.
The first dream scenario is that the front five stays on the field all season. If so, that would lead to much more success considering this is the strength of their team. Andrew Berry invested a lot of money in the O-line, so seeing them do their thing would be a huge win.
3. Ogbo Okoronkwo hits his goal
Earlier this offseason, Ogbo Okoronkwo revealed a lofty goal for himself. The sixth-year pro is eyeing 10 sacks in 2024.
That's a lofty goal considering he plays alongside Myles Garrett and Za’Darius Smith but it's not unrealistic. Okoronkwo had 4.5 sacks in 2023 and 5.0 for Houston in 2022. He has the talent to make an impact and seeing him reach his full potential would constitute another dream scenario for Cleveland.
2. Nick Chubb avoids PUP
Throughout the offseason, it’s been stated that Nick Chubb will be back “at some point” in 2024. Expecting him back in Week 1 isn't reasonable but perhaps escaping the PUP is on the table.
Doing so would mean Chubb could avoid sitting out during the season's first six weeks. Cleveland doesn't have any AFC North games until Week 7, so getting Chubb back and having him play a few games before then would boost their chances of making a run at the division title.
1. Deshaun Watson plays well for 17 games
All offseason we’ve heard it. Deshaun Watson has played just 12 games for the Browns which means the contract is an albatross and the team wants to move on.
Those two statements are a bit of an overreaction. Watson has a huge deal but it’s in line with other starting QBs and it hasn't limited Cleveland whatsoever. They still went out and added a lot of help on both sides of the ball, and even extended Jerry Jeudy recently.
Having said that, they need Watson to play to make a run in the playoffs. He might not ever be the same player we saw in Houston but he’s good enough to win with this defense. This final dream scenario is that he stays healthy all season, and plays well enough to slow down some of the criticism. If that happens, this will be a team to watch in the AFC.