4 emergency quarterbacks Browns can target following Deshaun Watson news
Pro Football Talk says Deshaun Watson could face more punishment, which means the Cleveland Browns might need to add another QB this offseason
By Randy Gurzi
Despite already serving an 11-game suspension in 2022, reports have surfaced this week suggesting Deshaun Watson could face further punishment from the NFL. Watson, who has started 12 games over the past two seasons for the Cleveland Browns, is being called to testify in a lingering sexual misconduct case and Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk says any new evidence brought up could be problematic.
There are contrary reports out there, including a statement from Tom Pelissero back in 2022 saying Watson and the league agreed in a settlement that no new evidence from 2019 through 2021 could be used in an NFL investigation. Still, we never know how things will unfold in such cases.
With that being said, the Browns would be wise to head into the 2024 season with a No. 2 quarterback they would feel comfortable starting long-term. While Dorian Thompson-Robinson should be allowed to compete for that spot, the team should also bring in a veteran they know could get the job done. Here we look at four such options.
4. Ryan Tannehill
An 11-year veteran, Ryan Tannehill spent the past five years with the Tennessee Titans and was constantly underappreciated for the work he did. While the Titans were known for being a run-first offense, Tannehill still managed to throw for 14,447 yards with 93 touchdowns and just 40 interceptions. He even led them to double-digit winning campaigns in 2020 and 2021.
This year, however, he did struggle. Tannehill had just 1,616 yards in 10 games — eight of which he started — and threw more interceptions (7) than touchdowns (4). He ended up losing his job to rookie Will Levis which should lead to Tannehill's departure in the offseason.
Tannehill does have ties to the Pittsburgh Steelers, who recently signed his former offensive coordinator, Arthur Smith. If he doesn't land there, the Browns might be willing to see what he has left in the tank.