4 free agent running backs the Cleveland Browns can sign to fill in for Jerome Ford
• Former Rams RB is an underrated option
• A familiar face could be a huge help
• Ezekiel Elliott remains an option, but should he be?
By Randy Gurzi
Every year teams have to try and figure things out with their roster once injuries start to happen. The Cleveland Browns know such things are inevitable and have already seen players they expected to be contributors go down.
On offense, it's running back Jerome Ford who recently suffered a hamstring injury. Cleveland fans surely shudder at the mention of hamstrings, since they've seen players struggle often with such injuries. They also know there's never a true timetable for a return to health when this muscle is involved.
With Ford, it's expected that this could linger into the regular season. If so, the Browns might want to look for a free agent to help fill in and there are four players that could make sense.
4. Dontrell Hilliard
A familiar face could be in the cards if the Cleveland Browns were interested in reuniting with Dontrell Hilliard. A former undrafted free agent out of Tulane, Hilliard spent three years in Cleveland and was a fan favorite for his work ethic and willingness to do whatever it took to make an impact.
While in Cleveland, he had just 97 yards on the ground with two touchdowns along with 199 yards on 22 receptions. He then went to Houston for two games but never got an attempt.
Since then, he's found his footing. Hilliard spent 2021 and 2022 as Derrick Henry's backup with the Tennessee Titans and had 78 rushing attempts for 495 yards (6.3 per attempt) and two touchdowns, He added 264 yards on 40 receptions with four touchdowns in 2022. On top of this, he's a capable return man which is something else Ford was supposed to handle.
For some reason, Hilliard is still a free agent and likely wouldn't break the bank which is why he makes sense.