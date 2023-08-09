4 free agent running backs the Cleveland Browns can sign to fill in for Jerome Ford
• Former Rams RB is an underrated option
• A familiar face could be a huge help
• Ezekiel Elliott remains an option, but should he be?
By Randy Gurzi
3. Dalvin Cook
One of the biggest names in the entire free agent market is Dalvin Cook, who was released by the Minnesota Vikings this offseason in a cost-saving move. As soon as he was made available, the question started to be asked — would the Browns go after the former Florida State star?
To date, they haven't shown much interest but no one else has been going out of their way to sign him either. There have been reports that the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins were interested but nothing has come to fruition. There were also dots being connected to the Dallas Cowboys, but not so much as a visit has taken place there.
At this point, it could make more sense for Cook to wait to see if an injury opens up a starting spot or to see if the Jets or Dolphins change their tune. But that doesn't mean general manager Andrew Berry couldn't make a call to see how he feels about playing in a committee with Nick Chubb.
It would be a different role for Cook, who ran for 1,100 yards or more in each of the past four seasons, but if no one else is offering anything, it could be an ideal place for a one-year "prove-it" deal. He could save his legs by running fewer times with Chubb and with the Browns interior line being strong in the ground game, he's sure to impress. That might lead to him making more money in 2024.