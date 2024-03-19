4 free agents the Browns will regret not signing in 2024
These signings would have been huge for the Browns
By Randy Gurzi
3. Tyron Smith, LT
This is a player the Browns were never tied to but they should have been.
Tyron Smith was the ninth overall pick back in 2011 by the Dallas Cowboys. The USC product was the first of several offensive linemen they selected in Round 1 and he turned out to be an absolute stud.
In 13 seasons, Smith made the Pro Bowl eight times and is a five-time All-Pro. He's typically considered one of the top left tackles in the entire NFL and is good in both pass protection and run blocking. He does, however, have a kryponite — health concerns.
Dallas allowed Smith to hit the open market mainly because he missed 23 games over the past three seasons. He also hasn't played a full schedule since 2015. Even so, it would have been worth a team such as Cleveland rolling the dice for several reasons.
Smith is coming off a campaign where he played 14 games, so there's optimism surrounding his health. Also, he would be a massive upgrade over Jedrick Wills and despite the issues Wills has as a starter, he would be a better backup than James Hudson — and they wouldn't be releasing him since the front office freed up more than $10 million of his deal.
The primary reason Smith should have been a target is his price. The veteran lineman signed with the New York Jets for a contract worth "up to $20 million." But when breaking down that deal, Smith has just $6.5 million in guarantees, making his contract a steal. That would have been worth it to have an elite left tackle. Even it winds up being for 14 games.