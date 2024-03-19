4 free agents the Browns will regret not signing in 2024
These signings would have been huge for the Browns
By Randy Gurzi
2. Jerome Baker, LB
Adding Jordan Hicks in free agency was a home-run signing for the Browns. Anthony Walker has been their primary MIKE linebacker but has had issues with durability. He wasn't retained, and joined the Miami Dolphins, with Hicks now replacing him.
Cleveland also signed Devin Bush, who replaces Sione Takitaki. The outside linebacker agreed to terms with the New England Patriots and will be sorely missed — especially in run defense. Bush, a former first-round pick for the Pittsburgh Steelers, has been considered a bust to this point in his career. Perhaps playing for the team his dad once suited up for will help but this move wasn't met with great praise.
A preferable alternative and one the fan base clamored for, was Jerome Baker. Released by the Miami Dolphins this offseason, the former Ohio State star signed a one-year, $7 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks, where he will replace Bush.
Baker has appeared in 94 games with 82 starts in his six-year career. He has 587 tackles, 22.5 sacks, six forced fumbles, and five interceptions. He did deal with some injuries in 2023, which were rumored to be part of the reason he was released, but he would have taken fewer snaps in this defense — helping him stay fresh. He also didn't land a deal that would have kept the Browns from being able to make it work.