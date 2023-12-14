4 Goals before 2024: Browns wide receiver corps needs more work in offseason
The 2023 season might not be over but the Cleveland Browns should already be thinking about what to do in order to take their next step in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
3. Find more depth behind Nick Chubb
Entering this season, the Browns were content with running the ball less and focusing on the passing game with Deshaun Watson. That led to some frustration among the fan base since they knew just how dominant Nick Chubb is. Still, Cleveland expected Chubb to get the ball often but the hope was to preserve him — rather than run him into the ground.
With that philosophy, they neglected to add any real depth behind Chubb. Jerome Ford came in with slightly more than a handful of carries and they added Pierre Strong behind him. That depth would have been fine if Chubb played all season but as we know, he was lost to a knee injury in Week 2.
They were fortunate to still be able to sign Kareem Hunt who has seven touchdowns, but he’s averaging just 3.3 yards per rush. He’s still an effective short-yardage back but he’s not the game-changer he once was. Ford has been more explosive and has 698 yards and three touchdowns. The problem is that he can be feast or famine and often gets slowed down late in games.
That’s why Andrew Berry needs to get serious about the depth behind Chubb. They hope that he returns in 2024 but it also doesn’t sound like he will be there right away. They still won’t need a star but a day-two pick wouldn’t be a bad idea. They could also target a few free agents capable of starting a few games with Damien Harris, Antonio Gibson, and Clyde Edwards-Helaire all serving as potential signings.