4 huge trade ideas for Cleveland Browns that could reshape division race for 2023
The Cleveland Browns are on the heels of the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC North and could take over the division with these four trade ideas
By Randy Gurzi
1. Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
Another player the Browns lost to injury early this season was Nick Chubb, who suffered a knee injury in their Week 2 loss to the Steelers. With him out, Jerome Ford has been the starter but he too recently went down and might miss a couple of weeks after hurting his ankle against the Colts.
That means Pierre Strong and Kareem Hunt will take on a larger role but Hunt has also been banged up and entered Week 7 with a questionable designation.
With the injuries piling up at the position, as well as the shoulder issue Deshaun Watson is dealing with, Cleveland might be ready to see what it would take to land Derrick Henry.
The Tennessee Titans star running back has been rumored to be on the block since he's in the final year of his deal and the Titans are in a downward spiral. He's a two-time NFL rushing champ, winning the crown in 2019 with 1,540 yards and then again in 2020 with 2,027. This year, Henry has 425 yards and three touchdowns while averaging 4.3 yards per rush.
Henry is a massive player at 247 pounds and can carry an offense on his own. It might take a third-round pick (and perhaps more) just to land him as a rental but if they're serious about contending in 2023, this is a move to ensure they can.