4 insane things the Browns could do in the 2024 NFL Draft
Could the Cleveland Browns get crazy during the NFL Draft?
By Randy Gurzi
2. Take a cornerback at No. 54
Of all the positions the Browns could go for, cornerback seems to be last on the list.
With Denzel Ward, Greg Newsome II, and Martin Emerson all under contract, this is one of the deepest positions on the roster. They also have Cameron Mitchell, a fifth-round pick from 2023 who played well when pressed into action as a rookie.
That’s why it’s not a popular choice for them to add a defensive back early but the draft experts at Bleacher Report have Cleveland doing exactly this with Kamari Lassiter from Georgia sliding to them at pick No. 54.
From there, there’s a belief the Browns could shop Newsome, who will cost them more than $13 million if his fifth-year option is picked up. Cleveland would surely be willing to pay Newsome but with Ward already making premium money and Emerson doing all he can to earn a big payday after 2025, they might be willing to save some money.
That’s the one reason this could be a possibility, even if it seems outside of the box. Throw in the fact that Andrew Berry has never been shy about drafting cornerbacks and it seems even more likely they could pull the trigger if someone they deem a quality starter is there when they’re finally on the clock.