4 Most valuable players on the Browns roster in 2023
These four players are essential to the Cleveland Browns success in 2023
By Randy Gurzi
There are enough talented players on the Cleveland Browns roster heading into the 2023 campaign that it's going to be difficult to trim it down to 53. In years past, the Browns have been able to scour waiver wires to add much-needed depth but now, they'll be exposing some decent players to the wire when they make their decisions.
While all of that's true, there are a couple of players on either side of the ball that will mean more to the success in 2023 than any others. Here, we identify four such players with these team MVPs heading into camp.
4. Dalvin Tomlinson, DT
In need of some power on the defensive line, Cleveland went out and signed Dalvin Tomlinson away from the Minnesota Vikings. A former second-round pick out of Alabama, Tomlinson spent the first four seasons of his career with the New York Giants before joining the Vikings in 2021.
Over the past two years, Tomlinson continued to prove he's one of the best defensive tackles in the NFL. He can slow down any rushing attack but is also effective when it comes to collapsing the pocket and putting pressure on the quarterback.
Having such a player is huge for what Jim Schwartz wants to do on defense. It also fills the biggest hole this team had in 2022.
Cleveland had several options in free agency and while they were apparently considering Dre'Mont Jones, Tomlinson is a much better fit. His presence should keep them from being bullied in the run game and that makes him one of the MVPs this season.