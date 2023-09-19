4 options at running back for Cleveland Browns following Nick Chubb injury
• Browns know Claeb Huntley can pick up yards in a hurry
• James Robinson is a former 1,000-yard back
• Rams are shopping this RB at the right time
By Randy Gurzi
3. James Robinson, Free Agent
This isn't the first time the dots have been connected between James Robinson and the Cleveland Browns — and this time, they should pull the trigger.
Robinson had 1,070 yards as a rookie for the Jacksonville Jaguars as a rookie in 2020 and followed that up with 787 yards in 2021. His usage then dropped in 2022 when Doug Pederson turned to Travis Etienne as the primary back. That led to him being traded to the New York Jets to close out the season.
He played four games in New York and had just 85 yards on 29 carries. The Jets elected not to bring him back and Robinson then signed with the New England Patriots. He never played for them and was let go despite signing a two-year $8 million deal. He quickly landed with the New York Giants but was again released before the regular season.
Recently, Robinson worked out for the Indianapolis Colts but was not signed. That means the Browns can still pounce and considering the lack of experience they now have on their depth chart, it would make a lot of sense.
For his career, Robinson has 2,262 yards and 18 touchdowns on the ground and has been a weapon in the passing game as well with 91 receptions for 617 yards and five more touchdowns.