James Robinson makes sense for the Cleveland Browns
The Cleveland Browns don't necessarily need another running back, but James Robinson makes a lot of sense to take a flier on.
In a surprising move, the New England Patriots released Robinson just three months after signing him to a two-year, $8 million deal. The contract had protections for the Patriots to move on if they felt the need due to Robinson's injury history.
Robinson, who will turn 25 in August, suffered a torn Achilles in 2021, but there haven't been any reports of a setback. This came a year after he set the NFL record for most rushing yards by an undrafted player with 1,070 and eight touchdowns.
When the Minnesota Vikings decided to move on from Dalvin Cook, some thought he would be a perfect fit for the Browns, but it's being reported that he wants a big contract and the Browns simply aren't in the market to do such a thing.
Robinson would likely be the cheaper option and one that could perfectly replace Kareem Hunt, who remains unsigned after Cleveland decided to part ways. Robinson was on his way to another 1,000-yard season in 2021 before his injury.
He's also a solid receiver out of the backfield and caught 80 passes for 566 yards and three touchdowns in his first two seasons with Jacksonville. He would be the ideal replacement for Hunt and an excellent complimentary player next to Nick Chubb, who one Browns' insider thinks the team should work on an extension.
This is a move that is right up Andrew Berry's alley, as he likes a good reclamation project, more so with former first-round picks, but this former undrafted player would be worth the flier.