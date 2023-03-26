4 perfect fits for the Cleveland Browns in Round 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft
Once again, the Cleveland Browns won't be making a selection in Round 1 or 2 of the NFL Draft — barring any unforseen trade that is. They're without a day-one pick due to the Deshaun Watson trade and their recent move to add Elijah Moore had them swapping the No. 42 pick for the 74th selection in Round 3.
As they proved with Martin Emerson in 2022, they can still find an impact player in that round. With that being the case, here's a look at four possible additions at No. 74 that would fit perfectly in Cleveland.
Cleveland Browns draft option No. 4: Jammie Robinson, S, Florida State
With Juan Thornhill signed, the Browns finally have the centerfield safety their defense has been lacking. His presence will also allow Grant Delpit to move around the defense more, which will be a plus for him — especially after his string finish to the 2022 campaign.
The only concern now is depth, since there aren't a lot of options behind their starters. That's why someone such as Jammie Robinson could be on the radar when the Browns are on the clock at No. 74.
Robinson began his career at South Carolina but took off in 2021 when he transferred to Florida State. That year, he had 84 tackles with four picks and recorded seven tackles for a loss. He put up another strong campaign in 2022 and continued to showcase his versatility as he lined up at both safety spots as well as playing a hybrid linebacker role.
Picking him up would give them some needed depth and it's always best to have a safety that can fill multiple roles behind the starters.