4 players the Cleveland Browns can't bring back in 2024
The Cleveland Browns have been solid in 2023 and can be even better in 2024. However, these four players can't be brought back next year.
By Randy Gurzi
3. Jakeem Grant, Wide Receiver/Returner
When Jakeem Grant was signed ahead of the 2022 season, there was some palpable excitement. Grant was fresh off a Pro Bowl season — which was split between the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears. With the Bears, he had 250 yards on 18 punt returns including a 97-yard touchdown. In his six-year career, Grant had 1,228 yards and four touchdowns on punt returns and 2,699 yards and two touchdowns as a kick returner.
In addition to his prowess as a returner, Grant also flashed as an offensive playmaker in training camp as a receiver. Unfortunately, he never got to show off his skills with his new team since he suffered an Achilles injury before the preseason.
Grant worked his way back to the lineup and again, there was a reason for excitement. He reworked his contract to stay with the team and looked fully healthy after recovering from surgery. Sadly, he again was lost for the year. This time, it was a ruptured patellar tendon that he suffered on his first touch in the preseason.
His contract expires at the end of the year and while it would be tempting to bring him back due to his explosiveness, the Browns have to move on. Grant could wind up being healthy and playing well. But with back-to-back season-ending injuries, plus the fact that he will be 31 by the start of the 2024 campaign, it's going to be best to look for another returner.