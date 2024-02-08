4 potential big-name Cleveland Browns trade targets this offseason
If Andrew Berry wants to make another game-changing trade, he could look to bring one of these 4 players to the Cleveland Browns
The 2023 NFL season saw the Cleveland Browns finish with 11 wins and a playoff appearance for the second time in four years, albeit a disappointing ending via a lopsided 45-14 defeat at the hands of the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round. The Browns expect to retain a talent-laden group heading into 2024, but acquisitions must be made to buttress the roster in some key spots.
Given general manager Andrew Berry's proven ability to find excellent value in off-season trades (see: Amari Cooper), it can be expected that Cleveland will once again be a player in the trade market this spring. Today, we look at four players around the league that could be on Berry's mind, should he decide to go big game hunting.
4. Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos
The Browns have been connected to Jerry Jeudy for a while now, with rumors circulating as far back as spring 2023, when the Broncos were coming off an underwhelming 5-12 record in Russell Wilson's first season in Denver. Jeudy, the 15th overall pick in the 2020 draft out of Alabama, possesses speed that clocks in the 4.4 range in the 40-yard dash, as well as good size for the position, listed at 6'1, 193lbs.
His frustrations in Denver have been mounting for some time, which could make him available on the trade market. With his combination of size and speed, Jeudy would give the Browns a much-needed down-field receiving option for the offense in new offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey's shotgun scheme.
Last offseason, we saw Andrew Berry send a Day 2 draft pick to the Jets for Elijah Moore, who was in a similar situation in New York. Perhaps this time, he tries again with Jeudy.