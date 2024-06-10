4 significant questions for the Browns at wide receiver
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns continue to attack their wide receiving corps each offseason. This year, they have their most complete corps under Andrew Berry and Kevin Stefanski — at least on paper.
Leading up to the regular season, they'll work to figure out how it all gels on the field. They'll also be out to answer these four significant questions about the wideouts.
4. How many WRs make the roster?
Last year, the Browns kept six wide receivers but that might not be the case in 2024. Cleveland might want to go deep in a few other areas such as running back, cornerback, and the defensive line. An abundance of talent at D-tackle, two special teams studs at corner, and knee injuries for Nick Chubb and Nyheim Hines could lead to the Browns going thin elsewhere.
One area they might be willing to cut is wide receiver. They have faith in their top three guys — Amari Cooper, Jerry Jeudy, and Elijah Moore — which might be enough for them to stick with just five.
3. Does David Bell get a third season?
If the answer to the last question is five receivers, that means a young prospect will be on the outside looking in.
Cooper, Jeudy, Moore, and 2023 third-round pick Cedric Tillman are locks. That means if they go five deep, 2022 third-round pick David Bell and rookie Jamari Thrash will fight for the fifth spot. Bell was a production machine at Purdue but has yet to find his niche in the NFL. Might he go the way of Anthony Schwartz and be done in just two years?
2. Can Jerry Jeudy justify his salary?
The Browns traded for a veteran wideout in each of the past three seasons. In 2022, it was a former Alabama star, Amari Cooper. In 2024, it was another Alabama product, Jerry Jeudy.
Landing Jeudy for a pair of late-round picks felt like a steal but his three-year, $58 million extension led to questions. The main one is whether or not he can justify that salary. While it's true that contract values for wideouts have sky-rocketed, Juedy has yet to prove he's a consistent weapon. Perhaps a change of scenery will help but right now, he remains a gamble. We just have to wait and see if Andrew Berry was correct with this roll of the dice.
1. Will Amari Cooper stay healthy?
Amari Cooper missed the final two games of the regular season, which was disappointing since he set two franchise records in Week 16 against the Houston Texans. A heel injury slowed him down and even when he played against Houston in the playoffs, he didn't look fully healthy.
Cooper has been special with 150 receptions for 2,410 yards and 14 touchdowns over the past two seasons. This is without there being any continuity under center.
As good as he's been, Cooper isn't getting any younger. He will turn 30 in July, which is one of the reasons Cleveland added Jerry Jeudy. He can still deliver but only if healthy, so the No. 1 question for their wideouts this year will be if Cooper can get back to 100 percent.