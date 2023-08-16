4 takeaways from Cleveland Browns joint practice with Eagles
• Amari Cooper didn't have his best day
• Don't make Dawand Jones mad
• The Browns OL needs to figure it out
By Randy Gurzi
2. The DBs had their hands full, but held their own
It was a tough day for the Cleveland defense on Tuesday, which we all knew it would be. The Eagles weren't at their best on Monday, so they were trying to get re-focused. That started with their passing attack, which can be deadly.
Depending on who you ask, the Browns defensive backs were either really good or really bad. According to a Philadelphia reporter, there was no answer for DeVonta Smith — who was open on every play.
However, there were also reports that the battle between Denzel Ward and Smith on Monday was a back-and-forth one — and Ward might not have been at 100 percent since he's been battling an illness.
Mary Kay Cabot says the Eagles did come out like a team trying to prove themselves on Tuesday but overall, she had some praise for the secondary.
That included giving some props to Martin Emerson, who had a nice pass breakup against A.J. Brown and did well when asked to cover tight end Dallas Goedert. He did get beaten by Brown on a fourth-down play but that's going to happen when you go against a $20 million receiver.
In all, the secondary should be happu with how things worked out. This was a great receiving corps that offered them an excellent test.