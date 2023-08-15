Browns suffer injuries to three of their star players in joint practice
The Cleveland Browns continue to suffer injuries as they saw Myles Garrett, Jack Conklin, and Denzel Ward all leave the field with trainers on Monday
By Randy Gurzi
Every team has to deal with injuries throughout the season but it often feels like the Cleveland Browns go through more than their fair share.
They've already seen Jacob Phillips, Jerome Ford, and Marquise Goodwin suffer different ailments and now on Monday, they had three more injuries pop up during their joint practice with the Philadelphia Eagles.
First, it was starting right tackle Jack Conklin who was hurt. He even made his way into the facility after a short trip to the medical tent.
It was reported later, that it seemed Conklin was likely dealing with concussion symptoms.
After he was out, the Browns then saw Myles Garrett leave practice. Thankfully, he was back afterward and signed autographs with fans.
Garrett was asked by Mary Kay Cabot if he was okay and he blamed his age for the foot injury he suffered.
During the Pro Bowl, Garrett suffered a dislocated toe, so it was natural to exercise caution. However, it appears the injury from Monday is completely unrelated and won't hold him back.
Lastly, Denzel Ward was also seen leaving the field. He was apparently ill and that too shouldn't lead to any long-term concerns.
Ward and Conklin have each dealt with several injuries throughout the past couple of seasons and have had to miss time.
Cleveland is continuing their joint practices with the Eagles this week and the two teams will play in Philadelphia on Thursday night. The Browns final preseason game will then be on Thursday, Aug. 26 as they take on the Kansas City Chiefs.