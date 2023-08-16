4 takeaways from Cleveland Browns joint practice with Eagles
• Amari Cooper didn't have his best day
• Don't make Dawand Jones mad
• The Browns OL needs to figure it out
By Randy Gurzi
1. Browns offensive line had their hands full
For all the talk of the Cleveland offensive line being elite, they've had a lot of issues. Not only did Deshaun Watson have to bail out of the pocket constantly in 2022, but he was unable to stand tall in his preseason debut a week ago.
Watson made the most of the collapsing pocket as he completed three short passes and ran for 20 yards but it was clear the Browns line was struggling. Against the Eagles, it wasn't any better.
Again, Watson was under duress often and Joel Bitonio was even shoved to the ground at one point by rookie Jalen Carter. After the game, Bitonio expressed frustration with Philly, saying they got some "cheap shots" in, but it was clear they weren't on top of their game and the frustration was showing.
Not too long ago, it was Cleveland that was known for bullying people. Bitonio and fellow guard Wyatt Teller were each rewarded with massive contract extensions recently due in large part to the way they pushed opposing defensive linemen around in the running game.
But when it comes to pass protection, they've left a lot to be desired lately. With the offense looking to center around the aerial attack more, this needs to be addressed. And it has to happen in a hurry.