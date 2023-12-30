4 teams the Browns could face in Round 1 of the NFL Playoffs
If the Cleveland Browns remain the fifth seed, here are the four teams they're most likely going to face in Round 1
By Randy Gurzi
3. Indianapolis Colts
With the Las Vegas Raiders coming into Lucas Oil Stadium this weekend, the Indianapolis Colts have a chance to improve to 9-7. That would make their Week 18 meeting with the Houston Texans very meaningful. Perhaps that could even decide who wins the AFC South.
Should Indianapolis pull this one out and land the No. 4 seed, they could be welcoming the Browns back for a re-match from Week 7. In that game, Deshaun Watson made his anticipated return from his first shoulder injury but was able to throw just five passes before being benched after taking a hard hit.
The Browns then turned to P.J. Walker, who led them to a win over the San Francisco 49ers the week prior. Walker had just 178 yards and a pick but the game against the Colts wound up being a shootout. Dustin Hopkins drilled three kicks from beyond 50 yards and Tony Fields recovered a fumble for a touchdown.
Indianapolis nearly pulled it out when Michael Pittman burnt the defense for a 75-yard touchdown but Walker was able to lead a 12-play drive that covered 80 yards. Kareem Hunt punched the ball in from one-yard out on fourth-down which was enough to get the victory.
Should these two meet again, the Browns would have a clear advantage. Their defense had an off-day in Week 7 and Joe Flacco would be able to throw all over the field on them. In the end, this wouldn't be a bad way for the schedule to line up.