4 ways the Cleveland Browns season could fall apart
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns have reported for training camp and are ready to build upon the success they had in 2023. After winning 11 games, they were able to re-sign their key starters and also brought more outside help by trading for Jerry Jeudy and signing linebacker Jordan Hicks and running backs D'Onta Foreman and Nyheim Hines in free agency.
Hopes are high heading into the season but as we all know, not everything goes as planned. We saw that last year with several injuries taking out key players week after week.
Knowing plans could fall apart, Matthew Schmidt of Browns On SI identified four things that could go wrong in Cleveland this year. Schmidt lists the four worst-case scenarios as follows:
"Amari Cooper doesn't get a new deal
Nick Chubb doesn't return
Jerry Jeudy is a bust
Deshaun Watson continues his downward spiral"
Schmidt said he believed Cooper would play regardless of a new deal but added that no one wants an upset No. 1 wide receiver. That problem becomes worse if Jeudy doesn't live up to the expectations the coaching staff has on him. Thankfully, we won't have to worry about that since Cooper and the Browns came to terms on Tuesday. Still, they need Jeudy to live up to the hype.
He also dives into Deshaun Watson's troubles, which have been well documented. Watson has a massive contract but hasn't come close to living up to that deal. He's also been unavailable with only 12 appearances in two years.
The one scenario that stands out from Schmidt is Nick Chubb not returning in 2024. Schmidt says that there's a possibility he's not as far along as we hope and that even if he does return, expectations need to be tempered.
"I'm just not buying into the idea of Chubb suddenly reverting back to his 2022 form (one analyst even predicted him to lead the league in rushing this year). Not after such a devastating injury, and not at an age (28) where halfbacks typically begin to decline." - Schmidt, Browns on SI
Chubb said recently he felt "behind" but that seemed to be due to his absence from camp rather than progress from the surgery. Still, the point about his age is valid. Chubb did recover from a serious knee injury during his collegiate career but that was nine years and thousands of hits ago.
No one should bet against him but Schmidt's concern is valid. And if his four scenarios come true, this could be a frustrating season for the Browns.