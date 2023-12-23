4 Week 16 bold predictions: Browns won't 'run the damn ball' in Week 16
Set to take on the Texans and their staunch run defense in Week 16, the Cleveland Browns might be throwing it around the field once again
By Randy Gurzi
2. Myles Garrett will get a sack, and a holding call (that's the shocking one)
Approaching his 28th birthday at the end of this month, Myles Garrett has already written his name in the Cleveland Browns record books. In 2021, he recorded 16 sacks which set the mark for the most in a single season in Cleveland history. He tied that number in 2022 with 16 more and in the process, broke the record for the most sacks all-time for the franchise.
This year, he's continued to put up insane numbers with 13 sacks in 14 games. That's the sixth time in his seven-year career he's amassed double-digits and his work in 2023 has helped lead one of the better defenses in the NFL. That's one of the reasons he's on the short-list for Defensive Player of the Year consideration.
Garrett's numbers could be even better if he wasn't held on nearly every play. The defense would also be more successful if those holds were called. At this point, it's becoming almost comical how much opponents get away with and Garrett has grown so frustrated with the lack of calls that he decided to speak out following their win in Week 14 over Jacksonville.
That didn't do much at all, unfortunately. The very next game saw Garrett being held worse than ever and Hayden Grove put together a nice collection of blatant holds. None of these were called, and Garrett again had no penalties in his favor.
Perhaps speaking out led to the refs turning a blind eye. Or maybe they're just that bad. Whatever the reason, it's hard to see anyone getting away with this again. That's why this bold prediction is that Garrett not only gets a sack for the first time in December but that he gets a holding call in his favor — although the flag might be too bold of a prediction.