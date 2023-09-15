5 best-case scenarios for Cleveland Browns heading into Week 2
• Myles Garrett DPOY?
• Browns AFC North champs?
• AFC champs?
To say that Week 1 of the 2023 season could not have gone better for the Cleveland Browns might be an understatement. As NFL teams across the league entered the season brimming with optimism, only half the league was able to emerge victorious, and even fewer teams were able to feel as good about their Week 1 win as the Browns.
A dominating 24-3 drubbing of the Cincinnati Bengals, an AFC North rival with Super Bowl aspirations. In front of the Cleveland home crowd, no less.
The Browns dominated to the tune of 200-plus rushing yards offensively and not even 150 total yards allowed defensively. They got after Joe Burrow in a big way, racking up 10 QB hits while the star-studded defensive backfield did its thing. After a dominating performance like that, it's fair to let the imagination run wild and wonder about the best-case scenarios if the Browns can keep up this level of play for most of the season.
5 best-case scenarios for the Cleveland Browns heading into Week 2
1. Myles Garrett stays on DPOY trajectory
The NFL Defensive Player of the Year is typically going to go to an EDGE player, so why not Myles Garrett in 2023? He's already a four-time All-Pro and four-time Pro Bowl selection who finished 5th in the DPOY voting a season ago with 16.0 sacks and 26 QB hits. Garrett is already on an insane pace this season with four QB hits and a sack in the Browns' win over the Bengals.
If he can keep this pace -- which he's proven in the sack department the last two seasons that he can -- I see no reason why Myles Garrett can't be a Defensive MVP candidate. He's already been at that level, but maybe he finally crosses that barrier in 2023.