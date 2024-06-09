5 Bold predictions for Browns 2024 season following OTAs
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns and the rest of the NFL just wrapped up their OTAs. Next is mandatory minicamp, which will be followed by training camp and the preseason. All the work leads to an initial 53-man roster that will take the field on Sept. 8 to face the Dallas Cowboys in Week 1.
Cleveland is looking to take the next step following an 11-win campaign that ended with a Wild Card loss to the Houston Texans. Of course, they should be proud they made it that far considering the countless injuries — and it was star players such as Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson they were losing.
As they look to take that next step, let's look ahead with these five bold predictions for the 2024 season.
5. Amari Cooper pulls off the hat trick
Critics love to pretend Amari Cooper isn't a No. 1 receiver although he's put up great numbers his entire career. As a No. 1 receiver.
The one time he wasn't considered the top option for his team was in 2021 with the Cowboys, but that wasn't a knock on him. Instead, that was due to the emergence of CeeDee Lamb, one of the best receivers in the game.
Lamb's presence led to Cooper being dealt to Cleveland and he's continued to excel. Even with six different quarterbacks throwing him the ball over the past two years, he set two franchise records in 2023.
During their Week 16 win over the Houston Texans, Cooper hauled in a franchise-best 265 yards in a single game. He also crossed the 1,000 yard receiving mark that day, making him the first player in team history to do so in back-to-back campaigns.
This first bold prediction is that he will pull off the hat trick and make it three years in a row. Aiding him this time is the presence of Jameis Winston, who should continue to rack up yardage even if Deshaun Watson misses more time.