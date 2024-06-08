Post OTA Browns 53-man roster prediction features pleasant surprise
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns are done with OTAs and preparing for mandatory minicamp. As they get ready for the next phase of their offseason, we look ahead to Week 1 with our latest 53-man roster prediction.
It's tougher than ever to decide who will be on the roster, which is a testament to the work Andrew Berry has done. That's why he recently received a long-term extension, as did head coach Kevin Stefanksi. Now let's see what their roster could look like as they try and make it to the playoffs for the second year in a row.
Quarterback (3):
Deshan Watson
Jameis Winston
Dorian Thompson-Robinson
Deshaun Watson is the unquestioned starter and Jameis Winston is the No. 2 this year. Winston has done well in OTAs and can move the chains if needed. Having said that, the Browns want to see him on the sideline all year since that would mean Watson stayed healthy.
The only way this group changes is if Dorian Thompson-Robinson isn't healthy by Week 1. DTR was exciting to watch as a rookie during the preseason but struggled during the year. He was progressing but a hip injury ended his campaign early.
Information on his hip has been limited but he says he's fine. If so, the Browns will keep him and release Tyler Huntley.
Running Back (4):
D'Onta Foreman
Jerome Ford
Nyheim Hines
Nick Chubb
There's a pleasant surprise here with Nick Chubb on the 53-man roster. His recent appearance at camp and the team's charity golf tournament suggests he's inching closer to a return. He might not be the starter in Week 1, but he avoids the PUP which would have cost him at least six games.
D'Onta Foreman, Jerome Ford, and Nyheim Hines carry the load until he returns. Pierre Strong, Jr. doesn't make it but he would be welcomed back to the practice squad if he cleared waivers.