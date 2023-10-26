5 bold predictions: Browns run wild on Seahawks in Week 8
• Unexpected big man secures a TD
• Dustin Hopkins remains a stud
• Browns defense dominates again
By Randy Gurzi
2. Pierre Strong tops 100 yards
The Browns have been dealing with several unfortunate injuries and while Deshaun Watson and his shoulder are dominating the news, they also recently lost Jerome Ford. Already filling in for Nick Chubb, who was lost for the season in Week 2, Ford suffered an ankle injury and will miss 1-2 weeks at least.
With him out, Pierre Strong and Kareem Hunt shared the load in Week 7 and did just enough to get the win. This week against Seattle, Strong is expected to take the majority of the workload with Hunt (who entered Week 7 banged up and questionable) continuing to serve in his complementary role.
Facing off against a top-10 run defense makes this seem like a tough task for any player, but Strong has risen to the occasion whenever an opportunity has been presented.
In Cleveland, the second-year running back has 21 attempts for 102 yards with a touchdown. That’s 4.9 yards per attempt, which is rather impressive. For his career, he’s now carried the ball 31 times for 202 yards with two touchdowns — an average of 6.5 yards per attempt.
This bold prediction is that Strong again exceeds expectations and breaks out for more than 100 yards in his first major role on offense.