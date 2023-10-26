5 bold predictions: Browns run wild on Seahawks in Week 8
• Unexpected big man secures a TD
• Dustin Hopkins remains a stud
• Browns defense dominates again
By Randy Gurzi
1. Turnover valve remains open, Browns have 3 takeaways
Last week, the Browns defense struggled to contain Gardner Minshew. The Colts signal-caller threw for more than 300 yards and they even had 168 yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
That led to the game becoming a shootout and ending with a 39-38 score. While the defense was surely frustrated with the sheer volume of yardage they surrendered, they were also responsible for Cleveland being able to win.
The Browns found a way to turn the ball over early and often. Denzel Ward secured an interception and Myles Garrett had two sacks, each causing fumbles. One of those was in the end zone and Tony Fields II recovered the ball for a touchdown. The final turnover was courtesy of Za’Darius Smith, who sacked Minshew in the final seconds causing a fumble. The Colts had hardly any chance at that point but no miracle occurred thanks to Smith closing it out with authority.
Now in Week 8, the Browns are facing a Seattle team that is also 4-2 and coming off a win. They’ve also been rather safe with the ball having four interceptions on the year and fumbling just twice. They also haven’t had to face Myles Garrett when he’s in the zone, which he has been this season.
This bold prediction is that Garrett once again spends the afternoon camping out in the offensive backfield and forces at least one fumble while also causing Geno Smith to hurry his passes. That leads to another outing with at least three turnovers for Jim Schwartz' defense.