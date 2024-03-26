5 Browns fighting for their jobs after free agency
By Greg Newland
With the first wave of free agency officially behind us, it feels like the Cleveland Browns won’t be adding any more starting-caliber players until the 2024 NFL Draft. Andrew Berry was active early and often making trades and signing free agents, but it’s certainly calmed down the last week, especially with the annual coaches and owners’ meetings going on in Orlando.
2024 will be pivotal for this organization as it’s year three of the Deshaun Watson experiment. And while the winning has been great the last four years (compared to the prior four), there's no doubt the pressure is on for this to be the year. Knowing that we have seen Berry be more aggressive than in the past to get this roster in tip-top shape.
As the Browns prepare to fight for a Super Bowl in 2024, here are five players fighting for their jobs after the first wave of free agency.
5. Jerome Ford, Running Back
Jerome Ford was given a real opportunity last year when Nick Chubb went down with a knee injury, and unfortunately, he failed to capitalize. Part of this was the lack of performance from the banged-up offensive line, but in this business, those factors don’t really come into play in this business.
With the additions of Nyheim Hines and D’Onta Foreman, it looks less and less likely that he will be seeing the field this season. Foreman will likely be in position for most of the carries, with Hines brought in for passing downs and when Foreman needs a break.
I’m not saying that Ford will get blanked on snaps or be cut from the team in 2024, but it appears to be a long shot for him to be one or two on the depth chart even before Chubb returns from injury.