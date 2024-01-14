5 Browns players who won't be back in 2024
Despite some of these players being fan favorites, the Cleveland Browns likely won't bring these 5 back
By Randy Gurzi
4. Marquise Goodwin, WR
In 2021, the Browns drafted Anthony Schwartz in the third-round out of Auburn. They knew when they brought him in that he was a raw wide receiver but also that he had insane speed. Schwartz ran a sub 4.3 at his Pro Day and was supposed to stretch the field.
In his debut, he did make quite the impact. The rookie caught a 44-yarder on his first target and ended the day with 69 yards against the Kansas City Chiefs. After that, he was known for dropping the ball and missing games.
This year, Cleveland was ready to move on but before they did, they wanted to make sure they had another player capable of stretching the field. That's why they signed former Olympic athlete Marquise Goodwin. Like Schwartz, he could get downfield in a hurry but has had plenty of success in the league.
With Cleveland, however, Goodwin hardly made a mark. He didn't have his first reception until Week 4 and that went for just one yard. The only succesful deep shot in the regular season came in Week 15 against Chicago when Joe Flacco hit him in stride for a 57-yard gain.
That was a huge play in their comeback win but he still had just 67 yards through the air and 33 on the ground all year. That's why they'll be going back to the drawing board to find another receiver who can play alongside Amari Cooper and Elijah Moore.