5 Cleveland Browns from 2022 roster who still remain unsigned
By Randy Gurzi
1. Kareem Hunt, RB
A local product, Kareem Hunt led the NFL in rushing yards as a rookie in 2017 for the Kansas City Chiefs but was out of a job after 11 games in his second season. Hunt was released by the Chiefs after a video surfaced of him in a physical altercation with a female in a Cleveland hotel.
He was able to get a second chance in his hometown, and spent the past four seasons with the Browns. He had several impressive moments and was a star in 2020 as Cleveland made it back to the postseason under rookie head coach Kevin Stefanski.
Hunt, who started five games that year in place of an injured Nick Chubb, had 841 yards on the ground and 236 as a receiver. In addition to his 1,145 total yards from scrimmage, he finished with 11 touchdowns for the 11-5 Browns.
Unfortunately, he was never the same after that campaign. Injuries slowed him down in 2021 and while he was healthy last year and had a two-touchdown performance in Week 1 against Carolina, he finished with just 3.8 yards per rush. Hunt also had a career-low in yards per reception with just 6.0.
Once the season ended, it was reported that Cleveland had no desire to bring him back in 2023. Not only do they have faith in second-year back Jerome Ford but they also were said to believe Hunt had "lost a step."
The career span of an NFL running back is incredibly short and Hunt's sudden drop in value is proof of this.