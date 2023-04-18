5 Cleveland Browns who could get cut after the 2023 NFL Draft
With roughly one week until the 2023 NFL Draft begins, the Cleveland Browns are prepared to round out their roster. They have eight selections currently but could look to make a few moves during the weekend.
Whatever they end up doing, there are several players who could find themselves out of a job once the dust settles. Here, we look at five such veterans who might be on the way out after the draft.
Browns cut candidate No. 5: Demetric Felton, RB/WR
There's a belief the Browns will add a running back in this class and it would make sense to do so. This current group is pretty talented and while there aren't many top-heavy talents outside of Bijan Robinson, there are plenty of running backs who could become factores in the NFL.
Players such as Roschon Johnson, Tyjae Spears, and Israel Abanikanda are just a few names that could be there late on day two or even early day three for the taking.
Cleveland has the luxury of turning to Nick Chubb as their primary back and they have high hopes for Jerome Ford who is entering year two. Still, competition is a good thing and they'll likely bring in someone who can push Demetric Felton.
A former sixth-round pick, Felton has spent more time at wide receiver than running back but that room is even more crowded. That means his best shot at making the roster is as RB3 but that might not happen if a rookie is added to the mix.