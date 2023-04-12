5 players the Browns can select in the 2023 NFL Draft to replace Kareem Hunt
Kareem Hunt was an excellent change of pace back for the Cleveland Browns but it was clear he was trending in the wrong direction as the 2022 season went along. That's why it's no surprise at all that Cleveland is reportedly not interested in bringing him back despite his long stay on the open market.
Right now, they're banking on Jerome Ford as the No. 2 running back behind Nick Chubb but with just eight career rushing attempts, it's likely they add another player in the upcoming 2023 NFL Draft. With that being the case, here are five players that would make sense to bring in.
Browns replacement RB No. 5: Israel Abanikanda, Pitt
Israel Abanikanda is a prospect that seems to be getting slept on. He was decent in 2021 as a rotational back with 651 yards and seven touchdowns but then went off in his final season with Pitt.
That year, Abanikanda ran for 1,431 yards with 20 touchdowns while averaging 6.0 yards per rush. He didn't test at the Combine but then went to his Pro Day and put up some insane numbers. Not only did he run a 4.34 in the 40-yard dash but he also would have had the best vertical jump (41 inches) and broad jump (10 feet and 8 inches) of any running back at the Combine.
As good as the numbers at his Pro Day were, it's the production that stands out. In nine of his 11 games from 2022 Abanikanda topped 100 yards rushing. He's a former sprinter that can take off in the open field and would be able to contribute right away should Cleveland decide to add him to their stable of backs.