5 Cleveland Browns who could get cut after the 2023 NFL Draft
Browns cut candidate No. 4: Tommy Togiai, DT
A former Ohio State Buckeye, Tommy Togiai was an instant fan-favorite. A fourth-round pick in 2021, fans that follow both OSU and Cleveland were excited to see what he could do at the next level. And the Browns were in need of help at defensive tackle, so that made his arrival that much more interesting.
Unfortunately, after two seasons in the league, Togiai hasn't been exactly lighting the world on fire. He appeared in six games as a rookie and had 16 tackles and a half-sack. Then in 2022, he played in twice as many games and even had two starts, but finished with just 13 tackles and a half-sack.
As bad as the numbers were, the real issue with Togiai was his performance against the run. He was graded at just 37.3 overall in 2022 by PFF and had a 37.8 against the run which was 124th of 143 defensive linemen they ranked.
Cleveland went out and upgraded their defensive tackle position this offseason when they signed Dalvin Tomlinson. They also made sure to get some more depth with the addition of Trysten Hill and Maurice Hurst, Jr. They've even visited with Al Woods, showing they're not done just yet.
Looking ahead to the draft, the Browns recently had Gervon Dexter in for a visit and if they add him, or any other defensive tackle, that could be bad news for Togiai.