5 dark horse roster candidates to watch during Browns training camp
By Randy Gurzi
Javion Cohen, Guard
Cleveland has a top-tier interior offensive line with Joel Bitonio, Wyatt Teller, and Ethan Pocic. Their bench was vastly improved this offseason when they selected Zak Zinter in Round 3 of the NFL Draft and signed Brian Allen in free agency. Throw in Michael Dunn and Luke Wypler and the Browns could put together a starting unit they would feel comfortable with.
That's why it will be hard for Javion Cohen to make the 53-man roster but he could still find a way.
Cohen finished his collegiate career with Miami after spending three years with Alabama. He's known as a mauler in the run game and the Browns had their eyes on him throughout the entire draft process and were willing to give him $200,000 in guaranteed money to get him to sign. If he continues to impress them, he might be on the 53-man roster when the Browns host Dallas in Week 1.
Myles Harden, Cornerback
The cornerback position is crowded in Cleveland but Myles Harden still might be able to carve out a role with the Browns. Selected at No. 227 overall, the seventh-round pick from South Dakota has earned a lot of praise since being drafted.
He didn't play against elite competition but is a promising prospect. He's a soft-spoken player according to his former college coach but plays without fear. At 5-foot-11 and 198 pounds, he has the makings of a slot corner but played primarily on the boundary.
His ticket to making the roster will be special teams. If he proves he can be a weapon for Bubba Ventrone, that might be enough for him to make the roster. If not, the Browns would love to keep him around on the practice squad.
The problem there is Harden might be too talented to be exposed to waivers.