5 former Browns thriving with their new teams in 2023
Former Cleveland Browns players are making noise elsewhere in the NFL in 2023...
The Cleveland Browns have had a pretty good season so far in 2023 as a team despite some horrendous injury luck on the offensive side of the ball. And since this post has been written, that injury luck got even worse with starting quarterback Deshaun Watson getting shut down for the remainder of the 2023 season due to a shoulder injury.
How about we add a little insult to the injuries?
All kidding aside, there are a number of Cleveland Browns players who are thriving elsewhere in 2023. Some of these players would be nice for the Browns to have right now, while others may have never flourished without the change of scenery. Let's get an update on some notable former Browns who are now thriving in other NFL cities in 2023.
Former Cleveland Browns balling out in 2023 with new teams
1. Jabrill Peppers, DB (Patriots)
He only spent two seasons with Cleveland, but Jabrill Peppers has developed into a pretty solid all-around defensive weapon in the NFL. Once upon a time, Peppers was considered maybe the most versatile player in college football, and when he came to the NFL, there were too many crazy expectations heaped upon him.
Peppers is on his way to maybe the best season of his NFL career with 59 total tackles, 4 TFL, 6 passes broken up, and an interception through the Patriots' first 10 games. He also delivered a hit that Davante Adams will not soon forget...