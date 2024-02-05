5 low-risk, high-reward free agents Cleveland Browns can target
These 5 free agents come with some serious question marks but could be worth a look from the Cleveland Browns in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
The salary cap is kind of a thing in the NFL unless you know how to work it. Fortunately for the Cleveland Browns, Andrew Berry is a wizard in this art. The current general manager has done a great job moving assets around, which is why there should be no reason to panic as the team is nearly $20 million in the red heading into the offseason.
As long as Jimmy Haslem is still fine with paying massive bonuses, Berry will continue to kick the can down the road. The money will come due eventually, but then they can kick the "eventually" part down the road as well. Of course, that doesn't mean they should just throw out contracts without being smart. Thankfully, this also hasn't been an issue.
Cleveland has done well with extending players they believe are long-term answers while filling spots with one-year additions. Oftentimes, that includes low-risk/high-reward signings such as Malik McDowell or Maurice Hurst. With that in mind, we look at five players they can target in 2024 who might be affordable but come in at a lower rate.
5. K'Lavon Chaisson, Linebacker
The Browns have always had a soft spot for LSU players, so they surely took a long look at K'Lavon Chaisson during the 2020 NFL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder was seen as an ascending pass-rusher and landed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first round — No. 20 overall.
Throughout his first four years in the league, he's shown flashes but has yet to take off. Chaisson has 73 tackles and 5.0 sacks in a rotational role for the Jags, with 2021 being his best season. That year, he had 31 tackles while starting eight games.
A change of scenery seems to be in order for him and landing with Cleveland could be a win. Under Jim Schwartz, he would be able to attack the quarterback more than he did with the Jags. And as is the case with the others on this list, there's not much risk if it doesn't pan out.