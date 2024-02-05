5 low-risk, high-reward free agents Cleveland Browns can target
These 5 free agents come with some serious question marks but could be worth a look from the Cleveland Browns in 2024
By Randy Gurzi
4. Isaiah McKenzie, Wide Receiver
With Jakeem Grant unable to suit up for the past two seasons, he's likely going to be heading out of town without ever playing a regular season game for the Browns. That will be a frustrating end for the former Pro Bowler but Cleveland should continue to look for someone who can specialize in the return game.
Donovan Peoples-Jones and James Proche each had a shot over the past couple of years and neither stood out. Proche is now a free agent and DPJ will be as well, although he was traded away at the deadline. That means the Browns will either need to look to the draft or free agency for a return man — and thankfully, there could be one available with ties to the coaching staff.
Isaiah McKenzie was with the Buffalo Bills for five seasons and had his best campaign in 2022 when Ken Dorsey was the offensive coordinator. That year, he had 423 yards and four touchdowns on offense and was able to sign with the Indianapolis Colts in the offseason.
He wasn't much of a factor with Indy and will again hit the open market. Perhaps reuniting with Dorsey would appeal to him — and it might be worthwhile for Cleveland as well. Even if they don't see him as a huge piece of the offensive puzzle, McKenzie has excellent speed and has 722 yards on punt returns with a touchdown as well as 1,264 yards on kick returns. Throw in the fact that he might be willing to sign on the cheap and this is a risk worth taking.