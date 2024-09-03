5 members of Browns practice squad that will have an impact on season
By Britt Gerken
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry is always looking for ways to take advantage of the rules. His management of the salary cap is proof of that. Now, it seems he's looking to take advantage of another potential loophole, the practice squad.
As it stands right now, every team is allowed to carry a maximum of 16 players with 10 of them having to be either first or second-year players. Players on the practice squad are eligible for a maximum of three game-day elevations.
Cleveland seems ready to take advantage of this rule. This is a tremendous way for Berry to add veterans to his team while keeping players on the roster who need a little bit more time to fully develop.
Looking at the Browns practice squad, it's full at 16 players. After analyzing the practice squad players, it's clear that the Browns have a type they like. Special teams contributors. The Browns have five players it's easy to see being active for any given game.
Tony Brown II
Tony Brown II was signed this offseason and the expectation was for him to play a key role on special teams just like he did for the Indianapolis Colts. His familiarity with special teams coordinator Bubba Ventrone was an added bonus. However, there was no room for him on the initial 53-man roster. Brown is a clear candidate for game-day elevations.
Jaelon Darden
Jaelon Darden has been a game-day elevation in the past for kick and punt return duties. It appears that he will be used in the same fashion this year if the Browns are unhappy with their returners. It should also be noted that the Browns don't even have a player listed for punt returns on their depth chart.
Mike Ford Jr.
Mike Ford Jr. played extensively on special teams for the Browns last year. Ford signed with the Texans this offseason, so it's a welcomed surprise to have him back on the team. His familiarity with the system makes him a great candidate to be promoted on game days.
Justin Hardee Sr.
The Browns signed Justin Hardee Sr. this offseason. Hardee is from the Cleveland area and is excited to be back. Hardee has made his career playing on special teams, making a Pro Bowl in the past. This kind of experience and production could help elevate the Browns' special teams play, making him a great option to elevate.
Jame Proche II
Jame Proche II was a punt returner for the Browns last year. He was respectable in this role last year with an average of nine yards a return. It's easy to see Proche getting a call-up to do the same thing this year.
