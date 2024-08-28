Browns practice squad tracker: Familiar face returns after Houston release
By Randy Gurzi
The Cleveland Browns announced their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, Aug. 27.
There were a few shockers, including the decision to keep just two running backs despite Nick Chubb being left on the PUP. They also kept all four quarterbacks while reportedly exploring a trade.
Cleveland also kept just two tight ends (David Njoku and Jordan Akins) but they're expected to add more depth there, and at running back, with their practice squad.
What used to be a group of just 10 players, the practice squad is now up to 16. Teams can also sign vested veterans and call them up a couple of times per season, something that wasn't possible in years past. This adds an element of intrigue and makes the practice squad much more important.
Of course, the players without four years in the NFL had to clear waivers before being signed back. That deadline has passed and teams are working hard to bring back the players they liked, while also looking around the league for others who can help.
With that being said, here's a look at every player the Browns have been able to add so far.
Cleveland Browns practice squad
One of the first names announced was a former player from 2023, Mike Ford. After signing with the Houston Texans in the offseason, Ford is back on the practice squad following his release from Houston.
Here is the full list:
Mike Ford, CB
Rex Sunahara, LS