5 most memorable Cleveland Browns moments in 2023
With the new year here, let's look back at the five most memorable moments from 2023 for the Cleveland Browns
By Randy Gurzi
As the calendar turns to 2024, the Cleveland Browns find themselves in an excellent spot, despite several factors working against them. By now, we all know about their never-ending injury concerns. There are multiple players on IR including six starters. The most high-profile injuries happened to Nick Chubb and Deshaun Watson but other starters such as left tackle Jed Wills and right tackle Jack Conklin are also out.
Despite this, head coach Kevin Stefanski has kept the train on the tracks and even made history this past Thursday. A win over the New York Jets earned them a spot in the playoffs and that means they're the first team to make it into the postseason after starting four different quarterbacks.
There's one more game to play this season and then, there's the playoffs left as well. With the team focused on that, let's take some time to look back at the most memorable moments that happened in 2023.
5. Landing several stars in the offseason
Before the season began, Cleveland was making moves that would pay off during the year. They were able to sign a couple of huge names in the coaching world when Jim Schwartz came on as the defensive coordinator and Bubba Ventrone agreed to take over special teams. Each has made vast improvements to their units but they also landed some great players.
On defense, the Browns brought in Dalvin Tomlinson, Ogbo Okoronkwo, Juan Thornhill, and Za'Darius Smith. Their special teams improved not only with the trade for Dustin Hopkins but they also signed Matthew Adams and Mike Ford who are special teams studs.
For good measure, there was even a big name added to the offense when they traded for Elijah Moore. All of these moves brought a lot of excitement to a city that was ready for a winner once again. And they wound up getting that thanks in large part to these additions.