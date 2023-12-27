5 moves that have Browns GM Andrew Berry looking like a genius
The Cleveland Browns are 10-5 with two games left to play and that's thanks in large part to these 5 moves Andrew Berry has made
By Randy Gurzi
2. Signing Joe Flacco
The most impressive part of the Browns run in 2023 has been the way they've handled adversity. One player after another has gone down due to injury including their starting quarterback. With Deshaun Watson out, head coach Kevin Stefanski has turned to four different starting quarterbacks — and has secured huge wins with each of them.
P.J. Walker became a fan-favorite when he led them to a victory over the San Francisco 49ers and followed that up by winning a shootout with the Colts in relief of Watson. Rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson shook off a bad outing against the Ravens to secure a 13-10 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers but when he was hurt against Denver, Cleveland decided to go with Joe Flacco who was recently signed off the street.
Flacco was originally added as insurance when Watson went to the IR but before long, he became the team's savior. In four starts, three of which were wins, Flacco has 1,307 yards with 10 touchdowns. He has seven picks, which isn't ideal, but you'll take those when the quarterback is throwing for over 300 yards with multiple touchdowns every week.
Not only is the team winning with him but the playmakers are thriving. David Njoku looks like the player we've known he can be for years and Amari Cooper just set a franchise record with 265 yards — and gives Flacco praise for the work they've done together. Flacco has been a feel-good story this season and is one of the best moves Andrew Berry has made in 2023.